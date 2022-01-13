Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 12, 2022
Wednesday 12/01/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $36 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
08, 21, 26, 29, 31 & 46 Bonus No 40
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
73086621-01
ONTARIO 49
14, 18, 27, 29, 42 & 44. Bonus 34.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-C, 4-S, 9-S, J-D, 5-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 24, 32, 33, 36 & 38 Bonus 10.
PICK-2: 1 8
PICK-3: 1 8 1
PICK-4: 5 1 8 8
ENCORE: 1378084
DAILY KENO
2, 7, 13, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 33, 35,
40, 42, 44, 46, 49, 50, 51, 58, 65, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 6 5 2
PICK-4: 6 1 3 3
ENCORE: 3088144
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 8, 12, 17, 18, 21, 30, 36, 38,
39, 43, 46, 47, 50, 52, 55, 56, 63, 64.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
BEAVER
COTTAGE
DEER
MOUNTAINS
SCARF
