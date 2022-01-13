U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,711.00
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,135.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,857.50
    -29.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.10
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    -0.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6200
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,747.93
    +1,059.41 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.41
    +32.08 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Jan. 12, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 12/01/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $36 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
08, 21, 26, 29, 31 & 46 Bonus No 40

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
73086621-01

ONTARIO 49
14, 18, 27, 29, 42 & 44. Bonus 34.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-C, 4-S, 9-S, J-D, 5-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 24, 32, 33, 36 & 38 Bonus 10.

PICK-2: 1 8

PICK-3: 1 8 1

PICK-4: 5 1 8 8

ENCORE: 1378084

DAILY KENO
2, 7, 13, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 33, 35,
40, 42, 44, 46, 49, 50, 51, 58, 65, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 3

PICK-3: 6 5 2

PICK-4: 6 1 3 3

ENCORE: 3088144

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 8, 12, 17, 18, 21, 30, 36, 38,
39, 43, 46, 47, 50, 52, 55, 56, 63, 64.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

BEAVER

COTTAGE

DEER

MOUNTAINS

SCARF

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

