Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 10, 2022

The Daily Beast

Getty ImagesAah, the spa. Don’t we all love that fragrant corner of the luxury hotel, that tranquil haven at one remove from the harsh realities of the outside world, where the tensions of your working life seem to melt away in an enchanting world of exotic unguents and seraphic smiles?Not me—I don’t love spas. They make me nervous. Believe it or not—and I realize how perverse, how ornery, how cantankerous this makes me sound—I tend to come out of a spa with a greater level of stress than when I