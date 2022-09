Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 27, 2022

Motley Fool

On another brutal day for the markets, casino stock Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) was defying gravity, up an impressive 12.8% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The reason all comes down to China, where officials in the special administrative region of Macau said the government would begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese citizens beginning in November. Wynn gets an outsized portion of its revenue and earnings from Macau, so it's no surprise its struggling stock is rallying in response.