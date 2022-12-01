Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 30, 2022
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 30/11/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
04, 11, 16, 19, 27 & 35. Bonus No 25.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
54604103-01
ONTARIO 49
11, 35, 37, 38, 41 & 49. Bonus 32.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-H, A-H, 7-D, K-S, 5-H
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 6, 7, 11, 29 & 32. Bonus 35.
PICK-2: 7 2
PICK-3: 5 2 0
PICK-4: 6 7 0 3
ENCORE: 9007081
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 12, 17, 27, 28,
30, 40, 42, 47, 55, 56, 60, 63, 67, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 5 6 4
PICK-4: 2 6 3 6
ENCORE: 2745753
DAILY KENO
5, 15, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31,
34, 41, 43, 47, 48, 54, 60, 66, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CURLING
HOCKEY
MAPLE
SALMON
SKIING
TOQUE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
