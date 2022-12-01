U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 30, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 30/11/2022 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

04, 11, 16, 19, 27 & 35. Bonus No 25.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
 54604103-01 

ONTARIO 49
11, 35, 37, 38, 41 & 49. Bonus 32.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-H, A-H, 7-D, K-S, 5-H 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

 

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 6, 7, 11, 29 & 32.  Bonus 35.

PICK-2: 7 2 

PICK-3: 5 2 0 

PICK-4: 6 7 0 3 

ENCORE: 9007081 

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 12, 17, 27, 28, 
30, 40, 42, 47, 55, 56, 60, 63, 67, 69. 

 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 3 

PICK-3: 5 6 4 

PICK-4: 2 6 3 6 

ENCORE: 2745753 

DAILY KENO

5, 15, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31,
34, 41, 43, 47, 48, 54, 60, 66, 67, 69.

 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CURLING

HOCKEY

MAPLE

SALMON

SKIING

TOQUE

 

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c9796.html

