TipRanks

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) is the ETF in the Cash Cows family that covers emerging market equities. With a yield of 6.7% and a focus on emerging market companies that sport high free cash flow yields, the ETF looks attractive and has outperformed some of the other major emerging markets ETFs in recent years. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at ECOW. Cash Rules Everything Around Me We’ve recently covered some of the other Cash Cows, like the popular Pacer US Cas