From artificial intelligence to extraterrestrial life, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk discussed a wide range of topics during his Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson. He also touched on commercial real estate — and the message is pretty dire. “We really haven’t seen the commercial real estate shoe drop. That’s more like an anvil, not a shoe,” Musk said. “So the stuff we’ve seen thus far actually hasn’t even – it’s only slightly real estate portfolio degradation. But that will become a very serious