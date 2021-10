PopSugar

As major Nordstrom shoppers, we always get excited about the retailer's Pop-In, which is a curated collection of what's new and now. There are no shortage of great gifts at Nordstrom, but this edit takes it to a whole new level, and trust us when we say you're going to want to shop. From cool candles to a Disney waffle maker, soft slippers, and even a boba kit, these are the 18 gifts worth buying right now.