Barrons.com

Paramount Global is suddenly leading the way for Hollywood’s heavyweights. Under CEO Bob Bakish, the company took a methodical approach this year to testing movie-theater demand with different audiences: Scream and Jackass Forever for the young, The Lost City for couples, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for families. Meanwhile, Paramount’s streaming revenue grew four times as fast as that of Walt Disney in the latest quarter, and eight times that of Netflix thanks in part to strong gains in advertising.