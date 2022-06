Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could be the auto industry's "canary in the coal mine" moment, signaling a recession for an industry whose bosses have shown no signs of concern. Musk said the electric carmaker needed to cut about 10% of its workforce in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Musk's warning is the first loud and public dissent in a united stance by the auto industry that underlying demand for cars and trucks remains strong despite two years of global pandemic.