U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,999.59
    -294.89 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - October 16, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Saturday 16/10/2021

PICK-2: 7 8

PICK-3: 0 7 7

PICK-4: 8 1 0 0

ENCORE: 8670362

DAILY KENO
8, 11, 14, 18, 22, 26, 29, 32, 34, 35,
50, 56, 57, 61, 63, 64, 67, 68, 69, 70.

SOURCE OLG Winners

