Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 6.3% as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Monday. The nice gain came after the company announced that Swiss regulators have recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax also announced on Monday morning that its partner, SK bioscience, has filed for approval in South Korea for Nuvaxovid to be used as a booster in adults.