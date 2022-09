Motley Fool

After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.