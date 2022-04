Refinery29

During our existence, we experience many once-in-a-lifetime moments: our first steps, our first love, our first Jonas Brothers concert. But beyond these Earthly encounters, there are other once-in-a-lifetime astrological events that happen far, far above us in the solar system — and while we can’t see them, we can feel them. This month, a rare occurrence is upon us as lucky Jupiter connects with intuitive Neptune in Pisces on April 12. “Jupiter visits Pisces once every 12 years — however, Neptun