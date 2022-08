TipRanks

“Don’t Fight the Fed” was chapter 4 in investing legend Martin Zweig’s landmark book Winning on Wall Street. Zweig dedicated 40 pages to explain readers why they should “go with the flow” with respect to the Fed’s trend. As we heard from Fed Chair Jay Powell himself today, the Fed is committed to bring down inflation even if it causes some economic pain. Powell had signaled the Fed is likely to keep raising interest rates in the months ahead, and that could spell recession down the road. It’s a