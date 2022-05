Reuters

A federal judge on Friday dismissed class-action claims that Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, misled or defrauded shareholders about its commercial loans. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said shareholders failed to adequately allege that Wells Fargo unjustifiably inflated the quality of its loans, understated loss reserves or misstated its lending practices. Shareholders claimed to have lost billions of dollars in Wells Fargo stock as the San Francisco-based bank in 2020 gradually revealed the "previously unknown level of risk" in its commercial loans.