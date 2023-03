Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's CEO said on Monday the latest turmoil in the global banking system had the potential to trigger a financial crisis though it was early to predict it could bring one similar to that in 2008. Authorities around the world are on high alert for the fallout from the recent turmoil at banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the U.S. and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.