Motley Fool

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of our lifetime. Buffett stands out, in part, because he doesn't tend to follow the crowd, doesn't fear market crashes, and has a knack for putting his cash to work when everyone else is fearful. Buffett has explained that he looks to buy quality companies with management teams he likes and that he buys with the intention of holding on to these investments for years or even decades.