My family has hosted a Peeps diorama contest for the past decade, and we’ve done everything from Hunger Games Peeps to Flaming Peeps (yes, we set them on fire). My cousin once crafted a Peeps water ski show, and my aunt and uncle made a “Welcome Home Soldier” diorama of Peeps riding Harleys. After I completed the Chicago Triathlon, my mother decided she needed to memorialize my swim-bike-run in marshmallow chick form. Long story short: We love Peeps.