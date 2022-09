Motley Fool

With the stock market falling further after the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it may not seem like there's much to love about the stock market right now. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a rebound, investors should focus on buying high-quality stocks at a discount that can provide some stability, income, and growth opportunities in the interim. Three dividend stocks that offer just that are National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).