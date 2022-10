MarketWatch

Since the start of the year, mortgage rates have been trending upwards — and according to many experts, this trend will likely continue through October. Echoing that sentiment, Kate Wood, home expert at NerdWallet, says interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans appear to be staying over 6% and products like the 15-year fixed and the 5-year ARMs are averaging over 5%.