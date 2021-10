Good Housekeeping

These are the best toys and gifts for 8-year-old girls — including STEM toys, collectibles and family board games — according to kids, parents and experts. To help prepare them for third grade, the Good Housekeeping Institute rounded up the best toys and gifts for 8-year-old girls. Among our list are past and present Good Housekeeping Toy Award winners and some of the hottest toys of 2021, along with editor's picks and bestsellers.