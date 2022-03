Refinery29

What’s your sign? Are you a proud Leo or are you cool, calm, and collected thanks to your Pisces sun? Regardless of how the stars aligned on your birthday, your horoscope can say a whole lot about you — and that includes your tastes in houseplants. According to the cosmos, a witty Aries’ sharp stay-at-home horticultural set-up would clash against a Libra’s harmonious array of flowering plants any day. The real question is, which one complements your birth chart the best? We looked to Lisa Stardu