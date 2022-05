BGR

Mother’s Day 2022 is exactly one week away. If you’re not sure what to get mom, take a look at our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for fantastic ideas. Once you’ve done that, check out today’s daily deals roundup to find great gifts for yourself! Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today. Plus, … The post 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Fire Stick, $99 AirPods, $13 Beckham pillows, more appeared first on BGR.