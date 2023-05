TipRanks

For the past month, the S&P 500 has been hovering mostly around the 4100s without breaking out meaningfully in either direction. However, J.P. Morgan’s head of technical strategy Jason Hunter thinks that is about to end, and not in a good way for the bulls – at least in the short term. “We continue to expect a sell off from that area to retest medium-term support at the 3764 Dec low and 3760 Oct 61.8% retrace this spring, and look for an eventual extension back to key levels near 3500 by early s