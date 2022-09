Motley Fool

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been one of only a handful of e-commerce companies to successfully take on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), but now it seems as though the tables may be turning against the disruptor. Amazon is launching "Buy with Prime," a program that allows Prime customers to take Prime's fast, free shipping outside of Amazon for the first time. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke initially welcomed Buy with Prime, saying on his company's May earnings call, "So we are actually thrilled with Amazon making a decision to take the amazing infrastructure that they've built" and share it with small merchants across the internet.