Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - March 18, 2022

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Friday 18/03/2022

PICK-2: 9 9

PICK-3: 3 5 2

PICK-4: 6 8 9 6

ENCORE: 3596757

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 9, 15, 32, 33, 35, 41, 43,
44, 46, 50, 55, 56, 57, 62, 65, 68, 70.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c7684.html

