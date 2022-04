TheStreet.com

In 1853, Franklin Pierce became President of the U.S., Washington became a territory and Levi Strauss started his clothing and dry-goods business in San Francisco. In that same year, a German immigrant named Henry Engelhard Steinway developed the first Steinway piano in a loft at 85 Varick Street in New York City. The company has grown dramatically since those early days, and the list of artists who have used Steinway pianos range from Irving Berlin and Cole Porter to Sergei Rachmaninoff to Diana Krall and Billy Joel.