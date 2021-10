TechCrunch

Walmart+, the retailer's low-cost alternative to Amazon Prime offering free shipping with no minimums, free grocery delivery and other perks, is now adding one more reason to become a subscriber: early access to Black Friday deals. The company announced today it will allow paying Walmart+ subscribers to gain early access to its Black Friday events throughout the month of November, including the ability to shop the deals four hours earlier than the scheduled start times for the three planned events. This is the first time Walmart+ has bundled in some sort of early access to deals for the holiday shopping season.