The New York Times

Vivian Harvey, 81, goes to Guatemala every winter, where she spends five months tutoring children. And for 11 years, she has brought her dachshund, Sadie, along for the trip. But this year, because of a new ruling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sadie can’t come. A ban on the import of dogs into the United States from 113 countries has forced Harvey, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, to rework her plans. The ban applies to foreign dogs as well as those traveling with American own