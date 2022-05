Motley Fool

As one of the leaders in the game development space, Unity Software (NYSE: U) could capitalize on the enormous gaming market, which is expected to be worth $300 billion in the next five years. In a survey done by Unity in 2021, 61% of game developers use Unity to build their games. Shares are down over 73% year to date, between the broader tech-stock sell-off and a recently disclosed machine-learning error that will cause serious problems for Unity's business. Create solutions are subscription-based and help businesses build high-quality video games and other content, and they represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.