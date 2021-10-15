Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - Oct. 15, 2021

Reuters Videos

British toy retailer Hamleys unveiled its top toys for Christmas 2021Location: LondonChildren were invited to a festive event in its flagship storeAmong the favourites were:- A cauldron that bubbles and froths- Huggable soft toys- LEGO and Playmobil toysSOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF BUYING AND MERCHANDISING AT HAMLEYS, VICTORIA KAY, ON THE MOST WANTED GIFTS THEY HAVE SELECTED THIS YEAR, ANY TRENDS, SAYING:"Essentially, we had a really tough time last year. We were all separated from each other, a lot of time was spent on screens speaking to each other through screens. It just wasn't the same. So this year it is all about getting family and friends back together and making sure that we can, there's a lot of role-play involved. There's a lot of imagination involved in the toys that weave picked. And there is also some magical things in there as well, which is what its all about, isn't it? It's about trying to bring that magic of Christmas back."Hamleys says it is well stocked for the festive seasonand is unaffected by potential toy shortages due to UK port delays(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF BUYING AND MERCHANDISING AT HAMLEYS, VICTORIA KAY, ON POTENTIAL TOY SHORTAGES AMID UK PORT DELAYS, SAYING:"We have been planning for Christmas since March onwards, so we have been building our stocks all the way through the year from March. We have been building and building and building. So, actually, we are in a really good position for our big quarter for this year."