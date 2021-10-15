U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.10
    +30.84 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,290.44
    +377.88 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,887.33
    +63.90 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.56
    +6.38 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +0.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -29.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2410
    +0.5640 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,401.50
    +4,134.76 (+7.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,446.92
    +40.18 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - Oct. 15, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

Friday 15/10/2021

PICK-2: 9 2

PICK-3: 0 4 8

PICK-4: 4 2 6 0

ENCORE: 1570253

DAILY KENO
2, 8, 14, 16, 17, 19, 24, 25, 27, 30,
32, 35, 39, 42, 49, 50, 51, 53, 65, 67.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c8327.html

