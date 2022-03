TheStreet.com

The drop in retail visits will be painful for most companies' bottom line (unless customers spend more per visit), but for Costco , it's quite the opposite. Many realized there was one place to get gas at a significantly lower cost and lined up at their local Costco. As of March 30, Costco's average in my local area is $3.65 for regular and $4.05 for premium, which is quite a bit lower than today's national average of $4.23 for regular, so it's easy to see why folks continue to flock to it.