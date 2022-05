MarketWatch

Most folks come to the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) annual shareholder meeting in Omaha hoping to gain some financial wisdom from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, the respective chairman and vice chairman of the company. A day before the Saturday meeting at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, shareholders are invited to attend what is billed as the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains.” Oriental Trading, a Berkshire company that offers a range of party supplies and favors and other fun items, comes to the bazaar with all manner of Buffett-themed goodies, be it a Buffett beach ball ($2) or a Buffett beach towel ($10).