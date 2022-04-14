Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - April 14, 2022

Yahoo Entertainment

On the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the family’s new show on Hulu, viewers got to see the moment Kim Kardashian first saw Debra Messing’s tweet reacting to news the reality star would be hosting Saturday Night Live. In a tweet, Messing questioned why Kardashian, while a cultural icon, was hosting when she isn’t a performer, ending the tweet by asking, “Am I missing something?” “I’m the underdog. Everyone just thinks I’m a ditz. A girl from Will & Grace came out and said that she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host. But it’s like, why do you care?,” Kardashian said. “I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. Like, if that’s what you think, dude, then, like, cool. Like, tune in.” Messing later apologized and said she wasn’t trying to troll Kardashian. Viewers also got to witness Kardashian mull over the idea of having her ex-husband Kanye West as her musical guest. Kardashian brought it up multiple times throughout the episode before finally saying it wouldn’t work because he was going to be out of town.