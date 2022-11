MarketWatch

The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.