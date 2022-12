TheStreet.com

Tesla, the electric vehicle industry's top manufacturer, has delivered good news to its investors, customers and fans lately as it rolled out its first EV semi trucks on Dec. 1. Ford , the No. 2 EV company in the U.S. after Tesla , also had great news for its investors and customers as it reported a 103% increase in EV sales year-over-year in November. Data provided by S&P Global Mobility on Nov. 29 placed Tesla at the top of the EV market with a 65% share with Ford registering about 7% of the market.