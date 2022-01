NextShark

Apple is releasing a special edition AirPods Pro via its online and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, with a case engraved with a new version of the tiger emoji in honor of the Year of the Tiger. In time for Lunar New Year, which starts on Feb. 1, 2022, customers in China also went home with 12 red envelopes with the zodiac signs printed on each of them. The special edition Tiger AirPods Pro are the same price as the regular ones.