With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.