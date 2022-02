Men's Health

Conveniently, big retailers like Nordstrom also have spring fever, which means they're slashing the prices on tons of styles to make way for new inventory. Now through Feb. 27 (that's right, the sale ends this Sunday, so you'll need to act fast!), hundreds of our favorite brands including Calvin Klein, Nike, Cole Haan, Champion, and Theory are discounted to the tune of 30% off, 40% off, even 50%+ off for select styles. Whether you're looking for a heavy-duty parkaRead More: Best Chinos for Men to get you through the rest of winter, already have summer vacation on the brain, or are embarking on an overall spring wardrobe refresh (might we recommend a shacket and some cool new loungewear), savings are in store.