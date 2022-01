Best Life

As harsh winter weather hits across the U.S., many of us find ourselves heading to our nearest Lowe's location, whether in search of products to keep the heat in or ways to spruce up our home while we're stuck inside. There are nearly 2,000 Lowe's stores scattered across the country where shoppers can find an assortment of items for the home, appliances, and tools. But your shopping options could be even more expansive in the near future. Lowe's just announced that it's looking to make one major