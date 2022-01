BGR

If you’re on the East Coast this weekend, you’re getting slammed by the first huge storm of the winter. It’s a bummer, but hopefully, we can take your mind off of it for at least a few minutes. How, you ask? The answer is simple: With awesome deals that save you a ton of cash … The post 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $99 AirPods, more appeared first on BGR.