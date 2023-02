TheStreet.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk can't be happy watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII if he sees The Dawn Project's commercial attacking Tesla's Full Self-Driving platform and calling for its ban. The Dawn Project, whose motto is "Making Computers Safe For Humanity" by making safety-critical software systems unhackable, confronts Tesla head-on with a Super Bowl advertisement during the Fox TV broadcast of the game, claiming that Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature is "endangering the public with its deceptive marketing and woefully inept engineering" and suggests that it should be banned immediately. The Super Bowl ad contains video of seven different traffic violations that a Tesla commits, presumably using Full Self-Driving, that include some that could have deadly outcomes.