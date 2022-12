Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has chosen Randy Marion Automotive (RMA) as the first dealer group partner for its commercial EV lineup. Mullen's commercial EV lineup is set to launch in the U.S. in 2023. The lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products. "We are excited to bring on such a tremendous dealer partner that is so well respected and recognized throughout the commercial industry," said chairman and CEO David Michery.