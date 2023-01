Motley Fool

Semiconductor investors got some good news Wednesday morning, when Bloomberg reported that an expected surge in Chinese support for its domestic semiconductor industry may not be as big a threat as was once supposed. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is up 4.3%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is gaining 4%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is tacking on 2.6%. Just a few weeks ago, semiconductor investors got spooked by a December plan by China's government to shower $143 billion in subsidies upon its domestic semiconductor companies -- nearly twice the level of support promised to U.S. semiconductor companies by the Biden administration.