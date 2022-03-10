U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,251.28
    -26.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,108.32
    -177.93 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,113.42
    -142.13 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.10
    -13.19 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.31
    -2.39 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.40
    +17.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0085 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    -0.0094 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0630
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,341.31
    -2,785.67 (-6.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.73
    +2.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - March 10, 2022

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

Thursday 10/03/2022

PICK-2: 6 7

PICK-3: 0 7 0

PICK-4: 0 3 7 7

ENCORE: 0619288

DAILY KENO

4, 7, 8, 9, 17, 24, 26, 27, 30, 34,
35, 37, 40, 49, 50, 52, 53, 56, 63, 70.

