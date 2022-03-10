Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - March 10, 2022

Rumble

Judi the rescued goat loves treats and snacks of all kinds. But crunchy corn chips are among her favorite things in the world. She is lying on her bed, being fed treats and she is gobbling them up as fast as she can. Be sure to turn up the volume to hear the loud crunching and lip smacking! Judi is a beautiful soul who was given a second chance at life when she found her way to Black Dog Farm and Rescue in Texas. She has neurological damage that made walking impossible for her in her first months. Yet, here she is chasing one of the young family members at this wonderful sanctuary. This is rest time after physiotherapy and playtime. Judi's condition is known as spastic paresis. At one year of age, she also has arthritis and a severely limited range of motion. Her front legs barely bend. Jennifer and Jim run this sanctuary, along with help from their children. Together, they provide Judi with massage and physiotherapy. After proper treatment, Judi actually feels well enough to play and jump with joy. Judi has responded well to treatment and has found ways to move and to get up on her feet, or to lie down, despite her limb and neurological troubles. Judi loves life and she loves the other animals here on the farm. Judi spends her days with the animals but she comes indoor at night. She has her own bed and access to food and water, just like the dogs and cats that also stay inside. She has become extremely attached to Jim and Jennifer's daughter, Kennedy. Judi's bed is beside Kennedy's so that she can sleep with her best friend. Judi is friends with everyone at the Black Dog Farm, including the cats and Louis, a rescued bunny. The progress that Judi has made is both amazing and heart warming. With love and the dedication of her human saviors, Judi is thriving. This farm takes in the most needy and most desperate cases. They work miracles, refusing to give up on any animal that also refuse to give up. Black Dog Farm can be found on Facebook. They do amazing work, which is only possible with the support of friends, family and other animal lovers. Please check out their page and consider helping them do the work that these little creatures so richly deserve.