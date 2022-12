Motley Fool

Record inflation has made pretty much everything more expensive, and that's made life extremely difficult for those who have little to no personal savings to supplement their checks. The government has announced a change that may help ease the pain for those who depend on Social Security, along with two others that will affect those who are still working. The government issues COLAs every year to help Social Security keep up with inflation, and since inflation has been so high this year, the COLA is also extremely high.