Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were up 34.3% for the week as of late Friday morning, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock was up as much as 52% at one point this week, closing out last week at $3.67, then soaring to as high as $5.54 on Thursday. For the year, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical stock is up a whopping 84.7%.