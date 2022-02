TheStreet.com

In a story about the ETF Wednesday, we briefly looked at the charts of Tesla , the top holding in the innovation space that Cathie Woods trolls. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see an "interesting development" that is not yet complete. Candlestick charts look at the relationship between the open and the close of trading and TSLA still has a few more hours of trading on Thursday.