Best Life

Whether you're trying to find new clothes or looking to spruce up your home, Kohl's is a popular shopping destination for millions. But that doesn't mean the retailer isn't looking to bring more customers in. Kohl's has taken on initiatives to attract new shoppers in the past, like a partnership with Amazon in 2020 for an in-store returns service. And now, the company has announced a new venture that it's hopeful will service existing customers while also bringing in new ones. Read on to find ou