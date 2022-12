Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO Warren Buffett once explained one of the metrics he watches for a reversal in the housing market is a reduction of housing starts. The Oracle of Omaha said in 2010 that sometimes a “bad number” for housing starts is a good thing for the market — in this case, he was referencing a cool housing market in which supply outstripped demand. The only way to solve that was to create more demand than supply by reducing the number of newly built homes. While the macro situation